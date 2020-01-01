 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana Punch Shatter 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Banana Punch Shatter 1g

About this product

Banana Punch Shatter 1g by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this strain

Banana Punch

Banana Punch
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid strain. It is made by crossing Banana OG and Purple Punch. Banana Punch is known for its unique tropical terpene profile, which gives it a distinct smell of ripe bananas with just a hint of fruity spice. When it comes to flavor, Banana Puch has hazey notes of berries, freshly cut pinapple and of course, bananas. Banana Punch is generally regarded as a heavy strain that delivers long-lasting and tranquil effects from head to toe. New users should know that the high from Banana Punch tends to be a bit of a creeper as it slowly induces a full body high. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch nugs are cakey and typically have a heavy layer of trichomes with vibrant colors that range from purple to orange.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract