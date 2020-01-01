 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Ice Cream Cake LLR Cartridge 0.5g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this product

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy Logo
Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract