Tiger’s Milk by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.