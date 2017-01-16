ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Elemental Seeds crossed Blackberry with All Spark OG to create this impressive strain. 5th Element produces huge yields of sticky buds that feature a powerful earthy, lemony smell and flavor. The effects are quite strong with a good mix of cerebral and body highs.

Effects

38 people reported 309 effects
Relaxed 100%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 34%
Stress 31%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 23%
Muscle spasms 21%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry eyes 13%
Dry mouth 10%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

62

Avatar for highpineapple
Member since 2016
Earthy sweet taste, with a smooth draw, this strain had me feeling amazing! Melted my muscle tensions and anxiety while not producing any negative mental effects. A heavy hitting relaxer for this one so best use would be in the evening. Overall, very lovely strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for theptisking
Member since 2016
Oh! This sticky, dense understated looking nugget that is so potent I'm impressed. Feels very tingly, cerebral, and therapeutic - seriously, it's almost like a nice body massage. Im feeling this one. This is a heavy high so be prepared...yep. It's that good. 😉
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for StrahdDawg
Member since 2018
Started off the night of with a few hits of Blue Dream; then I hit Fifth Element and all my neurons turned subleem! Oops! Did I just say "subleem"? Shoot dude, I just mean sublime. My life is like whipped cream (sublime). And I can make em scream (oh my!) And I put on my wings (fly-by). And I be "by...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for monkeyman3dee
Member since 2016
super clean taste and high. pleasure to smoke, will buy again. super focused effects
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for VapeLife421
Member since 2015
Amazing in every way. Focused, relaxed, motivated. The Fifth Element (1997).
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Strain
5th Element

