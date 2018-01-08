ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 10 reviews

831 OG

aka Santa Cruz OG

831 OG

831 OG, aka Santa Cruz OG, is an indica-dominant strain developed by 831 Organiks. Created by crossing the rare and potent Inferno F1 cut with the West Coast mainstay, SFV OG, this combination of heavyweight indicas imbues consumers with deep relaxation that borders on sleepy, especially with continued consumption. The aroma is pure fuel while the flavor opens up with notes of pine, earth, and lemon. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day, but beware, this strain has been known to reach toward 30% THC.  

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
831 OG

