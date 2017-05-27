91 Krypt by DNA Genetics is a potent strain by many names. Bred from the Chemdawg ‘91 stock crossed with DNA’s famous Captain Krypt OG, this strain was created for high potency cannabis consumers. It emits a deep, dank terpene profile that fills the room with skunk and swampy earth. Enjoy 91 Krypt to stimulate appetite while harnessing full body relaxation.
