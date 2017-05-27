ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 91 Krypt
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of 91 Krypt
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.9 14 reviews

91 Krypt

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 14 reviews

91 Krypt

91 Krypt by DNA Genetics is a potent strain by many names. Bred from the Chemdawg ‘91 stock crossed with DNA’s famous Captain Krypt OG, this strain was created for high potency cannabis consumers. It emits a deep, dank terpene profile that fills the room with skunk and swampy earth. Enjoy 91 Krypt to stimulate appetite while harnessing full body relaxation.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

write a review

Find 91 Krypt nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry 91 Krypt nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Strain
91 Krypt

Products with 91 Krypt

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for 91 Krypt nearby.

Most popular in