  3. Black Afghan
Indica

4.6 37 reviews

Black Afghan

Calculated from 37 reviews

Black Afghan

Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.

Effects

32 people reported 219 effects
Relaxed 78%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 37%
Hungry 31%
Pain 37%
Depression 31%
Insomnia 31%
Stress 25%
Lack of appetite 21%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

37

redeyes82
Member since 2016
great bed time slow. real heavy high.
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lovinlife15
Member since 2017
I finally found a strain that balances me out. No anxiety, no pain, stress . I get done what I need to and when I'm finished and sit, I am so relaxed. I even went back and got another supply in case they ran out.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
weegee66
Member since 2017
Ok , I have debating for about 3 weeks to try this strain out . Well today I did and boy am I glad I did ! First Hitt ...... wow deep pull gets you the cerebral high instantly ! Exhale and Taste of earth , pine , and dark berries , loved it , it matched the " Head High " ! My body was next , you fee...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
mattny
Member since 2016
Rock hard killer nugs. High in THC and moderate in CBD. This is far from a functional strain. The narcotic body buzz had me searching for a chair to sit. One of my favorite knock out indicas right before bed
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
FireMarshallBill
Member since 2016
One of the strongest, heavy-handed, euphoric strains I've encountered, even as a Cali native. Usually grown in boutique batches and a descendent of Sensi Seeds and their white label subsidiary, it is a hybrid with the infamous Black Domina and hard to find Afghan Kush - the most resinous of all afgh...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
Afghan Kush
parent
Strain
Black Afghan

Products with Black Afghan

