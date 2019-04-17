- Pine
- Herbal
- Citrus
From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (Blueberry x Pineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
11
Mle102285
Skipssmoker
JohnKush99
LadyGodiva87
Joesuf123
Find Candy Apple nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Candy Apple nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Candy Apple
Hang tight. We're looking for Candy Apple nearby.