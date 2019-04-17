ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pine
Herbal
Citrus

From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (BlueberryPineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you're ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day. 

I vaped Leafwerx's concentrate version and really enjoyed it! I have been run down with the flu this week and after about 8 hits of Candy Apple I was tackling some heavy cleaning- I deep cleaned my shower, cooked some freezer meals for the week, vacuumed the fucking lawn bygolly. Very motivating!
love this strain tried it at terrasauna Columbus and fell in love with the taste structure and bud size
Scents of apple and pineapple pour off these nugs. Sweet tastes lead to a deep head buzz, though the effects lasted for less than an hour.
First time, I became sick & dizzy. Only tried a little since and it seemed to be okay. I've got to give it another chance.
LIVE RESIN. One of the best tasting strains ive ever had. Its first really fruity and then its lemonny with after taste of planty/ earthy love the effects. very potent. one of the only strains that works with my ADHD and my anxiety at the same time its very calming good for needing an appetite.
Pineapple
Afghan Kush
