Based on the famous Amnesia Haze, Amnesia White by White Label Seeds crosses the classic Haze cultivar with their favorite in-house Afghanica. This strain holds onto the quality uplifting haze high while increasing bud size and reducing flowering time. Amnesia White has resinous buds with a citrus flavor that may wake you up and get you out the door.
