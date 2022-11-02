Agathlan
Agathlan effects are mostly calming.
Agathlan potency is higher THC than average.
Agathlan is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, sleepy, and tingly. Agathlan has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Agathlan, before let us know! Leave a review.
Agathlan sensations
Agathlan helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
