The indica-dominant hybrid Alf was created by crossing Animal Pie (an Animal Cookies and Cherry Pie hybrid) and Black Raven (White Fire Alien OG x ’09 Cookies) from The Captain’s Connection. With dessert-like notes of cookies and sour cherry, Alf’s aroma is as enticing as its purple crystal-coated buds. Patients seeking relief from pain, spasms, nausea, and appetite may want to give this relaxing hybrid a try.