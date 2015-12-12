ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Alf

The indica-dominant hybrid Alf was created by crossing Animal Pie (an Animal Cookies and Cherry Pie hybrid) and Black Raven (White Fire Alien OG x ’09 Cookies) from The Captain’s Connection. With dessert-like notes of cookies and sour cherry, Alf’s aroma is as enticing as its purple crystal-coated buds. Patients seeking relief from pain, spasms, nausea, and appetite may want to give this relaxing hybrid a try.

killerswat94
Member since 2016
Got to say, one of the best tasting strains, has a very unique head high, really made me mellow aswell as creative
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
White Fire Alien OG
parent
Second strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Strain
