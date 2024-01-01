stock photo similar to Alien Gelato
Hybrid

Alien Gelato

Alien Gelato is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien OG and Gelato. This strain is a smooth and creamy hybrid that delivers a relaxing and euphoric high. Alien Gelato has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of vanilla and mint. The buds are dense and sticky, with dark green and purple hues. Alien Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Alien Gelato effects include happiness, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Alien Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and insomnia. Bred by CRU Cannabis, Alien Gelato features flavors like sweet, vanilla, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Alien Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a smooth and creamy hybrid that can help you relax and enjoy the moment, Alien Gelato might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Alien Gelato

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Alien Gelato strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Alien Gelato strain flavors

Loading...

Woody

Loading...

Earthy

Alien Gelato strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Muscle spasms
    100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Alien Gelato products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Alien Gelato near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Alien Gelato strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.