Alien Hallucination is a hybrid cannabis strain that is believed to be a cross between the sedating Tahoe Alien and LSD, a classic Amsterdam hybrid known for its trippy head buzz. Bred by Alien Genetics, this strain will abduct the mind while your body remains anchored in deep physical relaxation.

Effects

27 people reported 226 effects
Happy 70%
Euphoric 62%
Relaxed 59%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 44%
Stress 40%
Depression 37%
Pain 25%
Muscle spasms 22%
Anxiety 22%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 11%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

Avatar for trinasty
Member since 2014
Wow! I wasn't expecting for once since I've been a patient for the name to actually do what it's supposed to do. This strain is a must keep, must have, & forever enjoy experience. Great Job To H4L, East Mesa Location, AZ. By the way it took me ten minutes & auto correct to do this message.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for GlennFales
Member since 2015
Do you know how on movies and TV whenever someone smokes weed they start hallucinating? We all know that's not true, but if you could have a strain that gives you that feeling, it would be this beautiful bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jessicakristint
Member since 2015
This is my favorite strain and I always get it when I find it. The effects are very euphoric, creative and uplifting but it doesn't make me anxious. Plus, it smells like Skittles.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for blissedoutbabe
Member since 2015
Definitely a good one. I really love anything mixed with LSD. After a hit, the effects come on me in like 5 minutes. Like another review said- it's best when you can just chill out, listen to some good music, and get real reflective. I do a lot of art when I smoke this one. Good stuff.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for TheAragon
Member since 2015
I always thought Blue Dream was favorite strain... Not anymore! Super dense buds that will leave your fingers feeling as is they're covered in glue. Head-lifting highs that create for the most wonderful music listening experience. Brings you back to where it all began. Don't undermine the indica in...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Tahoe Alien
parent
Second strain parent
LSD
parent
Strain
Alien Hallucination

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Alien Hallucination, Whiteout, Fire Alien Kush, Grape Inferno, and More
