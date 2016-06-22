ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Allen Wrench
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Allen Wrench
  • Close up cannabis flower of Allen Wrench

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.2 179 reviews

Allen Wrench

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 20 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 179 reviews

Allen Wrench nugget
Allen Wrench
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

A popular strain for sativa-lovers, Allen Wrench presents the best qualities of its parents, Trainwreck and NYC Diesel with crisp flavors of sour fruit. Its aroma has been characterized as sour and flowery, leaving a lingering scent of fruit. Allen Wrench is known to provide users with a long-lasting cerebral high and fill an entire room with its strong essence. The buds have a dark-green color and dark foliage with orange pistils growing out. Allen Wrench also has a 10-11 week flowering time and medium to medium-high THC content.

Effects

Show all

130 people reported 1009 effects
Happy 62%
Energetic 54%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 53%
Focused 50%
Stress 33%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

179

write a review

Find Allen Wrench nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Allen Wrench nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Allen Wrench

Products with Allen Wrench

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Allen Wrench nearby.

Good reads

Show all

6 cannabis strains to help you stay productive
6 cannabis strains to help you stay productive
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Strains
Leafly’s Faves 2017: Strains
5 Cannabis Strains to Try When Visiting Washington
5 Cannabis Strains to Try When Visiting Washington

Most popular in