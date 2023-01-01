stock photo similar to Amaretto Mintz
Amaretto Mintz

Amaretto Mintz is an indica-dominant weed strain bred in a collaboration between Seed Cartel and Jay Beezo and made from a genetic cross of Cherry Punch x Animal Mintz. This strain manifests as dark purple buds steeped in icy trichomes with bright green flecks and deep orange pistils, and emits a strong palate of mint, earth, and tart cherries. Amaretto Mintz is a sedating strain that tests at around 25% THC, which regular and experienced consumers will enjoy, as well as medical patients dealing with symptoms related to eye pressure, pain, and gastrointestinal disorders. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amaretto Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight