ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Zombie Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Zombie Kush

Indica

4.7 43 reviews

Zombie Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Zombie Kush

Zombie Kush by Ripper Seeds comes from two different Kush genetics, resulting in hues of purple embedded within its trichome-laden foliage. Created by crossing Sideral (Lavender Kush x Amnesia) with Bubba Kush, Zombie Kush’s unique genetic lineage and complex terpene profile won it 1st Prize at the 2017 Napoli Secret Cup for Best Extract and 1st Prize Indica at the 2016 UCLA Cup. It has enjoyable and potent effects with a snappy indoor flowering time of 55-60 days.

Effects

Show all

33 people reported 230 effects
Relaxed 84%
Sleepy 60%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 36%
Uplifted 24%
Stress 39%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 21%
Headaches 15%
Dry eyes 24%
Dry mouth 24%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

more reviews
write a review

Find Zombie Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Zombie Kush nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Purple Candy
Purple Candy
More hungryLeafly flower for Dark Star
Dark Star
More tinglyLeafly flower for Blackwater
Blackwater
More popularLeafly flower for The Black
The Black
More sleepyLeafly flower for Nuken
Nuken
More popularLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for Vanilla Kush
Vanilla Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Rockstar
Rockstar
More hungry
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Lavender
parent
Second strain parent
Amnesia
parent
Strain
Zombie Kush

Products with Zombie Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Zombie Kush nearby.

Most popular in