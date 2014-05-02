ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 80 reviews

Ancient OG

Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.

Effects

45 people reported 348 effects
Relaxed 82%
Euphoric 66%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 46%
Hungry 44%
Stress 37%
Depression 35%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Strain
Ancient OG

Most popular in