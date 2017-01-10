ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Angel OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Angel OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 23 reviews

Angel OG

Angel OG

Angel OG is a fruity Kush cross that drapes the body in mellow effects from head to toe. This strain's OG Kush x Blackberry lineage gives the buds an aroma of earth, pine, and sweetness while supplying the consumer with potent physical effects. The strong relaxing properties of Angel OG are ideal for patients suffering from chronic physical pain, insomnia, and stress.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

23

Show all

Avatar for glindathegoodkush
Member since 2016
This strain is the perfect definition of an indica! I'm obsessed with laying back, relaxing, and smoking a bowl of this. It has a fruity, sweet & potent smell with a smooth, thick cloud. Completely relaxed and feeling at peace, ready to fade off to sleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
This one is pungent on the uptake, with a fruity, sweet undertone-exhalation. Wow, muscles finally relax, as tension melts away & my back pain has been reduced tremendously bc of it :) Recommend for one + all, tho beginners start slow unless 👍🏽 w/pungency 💥..👌🏻body⚡️buzz & euphoric 💣 •✌🏽
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
I smoke the wax of this shit and this it some flames!!! Got me floating in my bed watching basketball games, and after a hour and a half you can barely keep your keeps open. Would recommend for smoking at night for sure, but it's still good for a chilling smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
This strain is gray for a afternoon Chillin with music or with friends🔥🔥
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for Jessicawithaq
Member since 2014
very relaxing and wonderful high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Angel OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Angel OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Angel OG
User uploaded image of Angel OG

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Angel OG

Products with Angel OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Angel OG nearby.

Most popular in