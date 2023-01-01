Astro Mints
Astro Mints is a 30% sativa and 70% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Mints F1 and Kush Mints. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that offers a tart and fruity profile with a hint of kerosene. Astro Mints has a sweet and sour aroma with hints of mint and citrus. The buds are dense and frosty, with neon green and orange hues. Astro Mints is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Astro Mints effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Astro Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Seven Leaves, Astro Mints features flavors like citrus, menthol, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Astro Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you shut off your brain and enjoy the tart and fruity flavor, Astro Mints might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Astro Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Astro MintsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Astro Mints products near you
Similar to Astro Mints near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—