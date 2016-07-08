Atomic Goat is a Seattle-born staple that came about in 2010 when a Chernobyl male pollinated a Golden Goat clone. This hybrid offspring inherits a sweet herbal aroma likened to that of sage as well as a heavy coat of crystal trichomes that often push Atomic Goat past the 20% THC mark. Although Atomic Goat induces deep relaxation of the mind and body, it allows enough energy to shine through to justify its daytime use.