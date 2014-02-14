Atomic Northern Lights has a history of world travel. In the 1980s, Afghani indica seeds were brought to the U.S. and bred with Thai Haze. The result was known as Northern Lights, a three-time Cannabis Cup winner during its stay in Holland, where it was developed and stabilized by Sensi. Northern Lights then went to Canada and Dr. Atomic Seeds recrossed it with its own distant relatives. The result was an indica-dominant strain with fast flowering times (approximately 8 weeks), short stocky plants, and a mind/body sensation with an uplifting effect. Atomic Northern Lights' scent has been described as pungent and the strain has a sweet flavor.
