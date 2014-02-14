ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Atomic Northern Lights has a history of world travel. In the 1980s, Afghani indica seeds were brought to the U.S. and bred with Thai Haze. The result was known as Northern Lights, a three-time Cannabis Cup winner during its stay in Holland, where it was developed and stabilized by Sensi. Northern Lights then went to Canada and Dr. Atomic Seeds recrossed it with its own distant relatives. The result was an indica-dominant strain with fast flowering times (approximately 8 weeks), short stocky plants, and a mind/body sensation with an uplifting effect. Atomic Northern Lights' scent has been described as pungent and the strain has a sweet flavor.

78 people reported 598 effects
Happy 48%
Aroused 44%
Euphoric 43%
Relaxed 39%
Uplifted 34%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 34%
Pain 32%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 15%
Paranoid 12%
Anxious 3%

Thai Haze
Afghani
Atomic Northern Lights

