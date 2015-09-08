ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 26 reviews

Thai Haze

Thai Haze is, you guessed it, a cross between Thai and Haze strains that creates a creative, euphoric head-based high. Like many sativas, this strain takes longer to flower and may require some experience to grow since it can be fickle. Space can also be a concern as plants grow large and tall (up to six feet). Its yellow-green flowers should be sticky and will give off a spicy and skunky scent that Haze lovers will recognize. The taste also includes an earthy sweetness that is telling of its Thai genetics. Effects can be slow to come on, but be careful: once they do, the almost psychedelic effects of “haze brain” are definitely possible side effects.

Effects

Happy 68%
Creative 56%
Aroused 50%
Energetic 50%
Focused 37%
Depression 37%
Stress 37%
ADD/ADHD 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 25%
Anxious 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 6%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

26

Avatar for rancorvalues
Member since 2013
Extremely euphoric, happy, anti-depressant side affects. Careful if you have anxiety, it can trigger it if you smoke all day like me. I do like the strain as it made me focused and energetic. Also caused me to be extremely horny, more than any other strain I've smoked. I did pick up some kosher ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for koomiekoomy
Member since 2015
Thai Haze is truly a vacation gem. It was originally breeded with Haze, which has origins from Mexico, Colombia and Thailand; where some of the best sativas are known to have come from. (Pax'd)
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for marketwizard
Member since 2016
Pretty good. It did cause a bit of paranoia and anxiety like all hazes do to me, but it did make me feel more sensual and horny which is why I bought it. Great for sex!
Reported
feelings
Aroused
Avatar for Budsnbuds
Member since 2018
Really mental buzz with a focusing/energetic high. Would recommend for daytime use because there's minimal to no burn-out.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Ammih
Member since 2016
Amazing strain. Really euphoric and strong sativa kick. The nuggs were small and dense as rock but grinded out to loads. One of my favourite sativas.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Thai Haze
First strain child
Brainstorm Haze
child
Second strain child
Atomic Northern Lights
child

