Indica

4.1 35 reviews

Aurora Borealis

aka Aurora B

Aurora Borealis

Also known as A-B, Aurora B., or simply Aurora, Aurora Borealis is a Flying Dutchmen strain resulting from a cross between a carefully selected Northern Lights #10 and a sweet Skunk #1 father. A vigorous plant with heavy resinous buds, this strain has the best attributes from both its parents. Aurora Borealis grows into a medium size plant similar to Skunk#1, and has a sweet and fruity taste with a hashy sharpness. Very high yields and a fast maturation time make this cross an ideal cash-cropper both indoors and out. The subtle, calming effects have helped this strain gain popularity in the Netherlands and Canada with its sweet, skunky flavors and earthy undertones.

Reviews

35

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Aurora Borealis

