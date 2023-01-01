Banana Animal Mints
Banana Animal Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream Cake and Animal Mints. This strain showcases a balanced combination of both indica and sativa traits. Banana Animal Mints typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a well-rounded experience. Leafly customers report that Banana Animal Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, enhancing mood, and promoting creativity without excessive sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Animal Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer therapeutic relief for a variety of conditions. This strain is bred by Jungle Boys, and is known for its sweet, gassy, and banana-like flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Banana Animal Mints typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. Banana Animal Mints is the strain for those seeking a balanced and flavorful cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Banana Animal Mints, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
