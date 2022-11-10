Cream
Cream effects are mostly energizing.
Cream potency is lower THC than average.
Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Cream is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cream effects include feeling focused, aroused, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with muscle spasms, pain, and depression. Bred by Cream Crop Co, Cream features flavors like flowery, berry, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. The average price of Cream typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cream sensations
Cream helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
- 5% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cream products near you
Similar to Cream near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—