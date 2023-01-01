Hybrid

Bananagrande

Bananagrande is an indica-hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Grandaddy Purple x Banana Hammock R1 and bred by Ethos Genetics. Its name comes from its banana and grape aroma with a spicy twist that manifests sweeter when consumed. Bananagrande is an instant mood lifter that brings the giggles with a burst of energy suited to chores or social settings. For patients, Bananagrande may benefit those dealing with fatigue and depression. It has the blocky, violet buds of its GDP parent with green accents, rusty orange hairs and yellow trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bananagrande, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Bananagrande

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Bananagrande products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Bananagrande near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Bananagrande strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight