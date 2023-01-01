Bangers and MAC
Bangers and MAC is 50% sativa and 50% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush and Master Kush. Bangers and MAC is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bangers and MAC effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bangers and MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by HOLOH, Bangers and MAC features flavors like diesel, pine, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Bangers and MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bangers and MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
