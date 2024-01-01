stock photo similar to Beach Cake
Hybrid

Beach Cake

Beach Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Florida Cake. This strain was phenohunted exclusively for Verano Reserve, a brand that handcrafts consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Beach Cake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Beach Cake effects include tingly, aroused, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Beach Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Oni Seeds Co., Beach Cake features flavors like pear, orange, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Beach Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Beach Cake is a vibrant, fragrant strain that is beautifully coated in trichomes that stick to your fingers, with hues of bright green, deep purple, and vibrant orange. It emanates sweet notes of citrus and deep, rich earth, with uplifting effects that fade to relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Beach Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Beach Cake strain effects

Feelings

Talkative

Giggly

Hungry

Beach Cake strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anorexia
    100% of people say it helps with Anorexia

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Beach Cake strain reviews1

