Bermuda Sour by Deschutes Growery is a hybrid mashup of diametrically opposite strains. It was created by crossing East Coast Sour Diesel and Triangle Kush, and emits a complex bouquet of lemons, diesel, and earth. This strain’s cannabinoid profile contains just over 21% THC as well as touches of terpenes terpinolene, limonene, and ocimene. The overall tone and effects of the strain are uplifting and smooth.