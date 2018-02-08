ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bermuda Sour

Bermuda Sour

Bermuda Sour by Deschutes Growery is a hybrid mashup of diametrically opposite strains. It was created by crossing East Coast Sour Diesel and Triangle Kush, and emits a complex bouquet of lemons, diesel, and earth. This strain’s cannabinoid profile contains just over 21% THC as well as touches of terpenes terpinolene, limonene, and ocimene. The overall tone and effects of the strain are uplifting and smooth.   

 

East Coast Sour Diesel
Triangle Kush
Bermuda Sour

