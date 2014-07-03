ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Berry Bomb
Berry Bomb

Berry Bomb is a cross of Blueberry and Bomb #1 with powerful sedative effects. Sweet blueberry and earthy pine flavors launch you into Berry Bomb’s potent full-body effects, which can ease you into a restful night or an afternoon nap. Berry Bomb sometimes expresses itself in cool hues of blue in lower temperatures, and it grows tall in outdoor gardens. Berry Bomb thrives in screen of green (SCROG) setups, and indoor plants finish flowering in 8 weeks.

42 people reported 319 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 66%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 28%
Hungry 26%
Stress 47%
Insomnia 28%
Pain 26%
Depression 23%
Anxiety 23%
Dry mouth 28%
Anxious 14%
Dry eyes 9%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 4%

Lineage

Blueberry
Berry Bomb

New Strains Alert: Berry Bomb, Cream Caramel, Outlaw, Blackberry Rhino, and Phantom Cookies
