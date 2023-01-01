Tangie Berry
Tangie Berry is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tangie and Berry White. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Tangie Berry is a fruity and uplifting strain that can enhance your mood and creativity. Tangie Berry is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tangie Berry effects include feeling focused, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tangie Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Kaviar, Tangie Berry features flavors like citrus, berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Tangie Berry typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Tangie Berry has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in amber trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tangie Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
