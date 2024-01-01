stock photo similar to Big Buffalo
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Big Buffalo

Big Buffalo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Buffalo and Big Bud. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Big Buffalo is a rare and potent strain that offers a balanced mix of cerebral and physical effects. Big Buffalo is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Big Buffalo effects include feeling energetic, uplifted, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Big Buffalo when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Sublime Brands, Big Buffalo features flavors like pepper, woody, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Big Buffalo typically ranges from $35-$45 per 3.5g bag. Big Buffalo is grown indoors using natural and organic plant foods, ensuring the highest quality buds possible. The buds are covered in a snowy white coating of crystal trichomes, giving the strain its name. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Big Buffalo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


