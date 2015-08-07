ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Buffalo
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of White Buffalo

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.5 181 reviews

White Buffalo

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 21 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 181 reviews

White Buffalo
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

White Buffalo is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cannabis strain that descends from a Romulan and a Blackberry Kush/Bay 11 hybrid. Like the sacred animal of Native American tradition, this White Buffalo is a cherished rarity that may only seldom migrate to your stash jar. Sweetly sour in flavor and covered in a snowy coat of crystal trichomes, White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of euphoria that may surprise any consumer expecting an active and uplifting experience.

Effects

Show all

134 people reported 914 effects
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 51%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 43%
Energetic 40%
Stress 29%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 16%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

181

more reviews
write a review

Find White Buffalo nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Buffalo nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More humuleneLeafly flower for Bruce Banner #3
Bruce Banner #3
More happyLeafly flower for Lemon G
Lemon G
More linaloolLeafly flower for Jesus OG
Jesus OG
More linaloolLeafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More hungryLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More limoneneLeafly flower for White Fire OG
White Fire OG
More popular
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White Buffalo
User uploaded image of White Buffalo
User uploaded image of White Buffalo
User uploaded image of White Buffalo
User uploaded image of White Buffalo
User uploaded image of White Buffalo
User uploaded image of White Buffalo
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Bay 11
parent
Second strain parent
Romulan
parent
Strain
White Buffalo

Products with White Buffalo

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Buffalo nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Citrix, CannaSutra, Gelato, Lemon Alien Dawg, and More
New Strains Alert: Citrix, CannaSutra, Gelato, Lemon Alien Dawg, and More
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities

Most popular in