Big Mac by Federation Seeds is an indica-dominant strain with unique sativa fan leaves and an accelerated grow cycle. This generous cut of Mikado and BC Big Bud develops quickly indoors, growing upwards of six feet tall over its speedy seven week maturation. The large plant produces a healthy yield of fruity mid-sized buds that reek of berry and citrus peel. Big Mac’s effects elevate the mind and relax the body, offering a creative bent to a satisfying sedation. Enjoy Big Mac to stimulate the mind and the appetite while infusing the limbs with a relaxing weighted warmth.   

Lineage

Strain parent
BC Big Bud
parent
Strain
Big Mac

Most popular in