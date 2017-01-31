ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 20 reviews

Krishna Kush

Krishna Kush by Colorado Seed Inc. is a Kush grower’s dream. This stout, purple plant produces dense colas rich with glittering trichomes. Combining elements of Lavender, Big Skunk Korean, Afghani, and Super Skunk against the in-house genetics of Gupta Kush, this strain creates a deeply sedative smoke that perfumes the air with pungent floral undertones.  

This is easily my favorite indica in Colorado. Helping Hands Herbals hit it out of the park with Krishna Kush. This strain combines two of my favorite strains. The medicinal benefits from the Gupta Kush mixed together with the heavy sedating effects from the Lavender strain creates a formidable nigh...
HappyHungrySleepy
I visited Helping Hands in Boulder back in May and I am still beaming over their bud. I live several hours away but I am going to make a trip later this fall to grab some more Krishna Kush and some seeds. I sampled 5 different strains. They were all spectacular with the best terpene profiles I have ...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
5 stars for curing insomnia, or at least in helping to fall asleep! Knocks me out, every time, without feeling completely stupid. Perfect for the nights that my brain won’t shut off and no amount of meditating helps. One little bowl and I’m able to fall asleep. I wake up well rested, clear-headed a...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Bought this to have strictly when im in pain and it does its job. Good body high and not a hard come down.
Relaxed
Good body high. Definitely makes me pretty sleepy. Very quick onset. Seems to be cumulative. :) But seriously, It is a good strain, just makes me a little spacey out of it.
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Big Skunk Korean
Lavender
