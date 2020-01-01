Afghan, Hawaiian Sativa, and Nepalese Hash all come together to create the Strain Hunters’ Big Tooth, a spicy strain with woody and herbal undertones. The heavy high may come on quick then morph into a mind-altering giggly high. Big Tooth is great for an afternoon of exploration and laughter.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Big Tooth nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Big Tooth nearby.
Products with Big Tooth
Hang tight. We're looking for Big Tooth nearby.