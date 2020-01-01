ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Big Tooth

Big Tooth

Afghan, Hawaiian Sativa, and Nepalese Hash all come together to create the Strain Hunters’ Big Tooth, a spicy strain with woody and herbal undertones. The heavy high may come on quick then morph into a mind-altering giggly high. Big Tooth is great for an afternoon of exploration and laughter.

