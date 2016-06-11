ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Big Wreck is the ndica-dominant cross of Big Bud and Trainwreck. This chunky combination offers functional relaxation with an uplifted mental buzz that some might describe as creative. This strain becomes very sedative with continuous use and may also stimulate your appetite. 

Euphoric 60%
Relaxed 55%
Happy 44%
Uplifted 40%
Creative 35%
Pain 35%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 26%
Anxiety 24%
Migraines 24%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%

Avatar for trophyhunting.2013
Member since 2013
I would highly recommend Big Wreck to any one in need of a fairly long lasting potent medication, The sativa affect of the Train wreck is just enough to overpower the indica potency of the Big Bud. Its a great strain over all.
EuphoricHungryTinglyUplifted
Avatar for UrsaMajor
Member since 2015
Textbook good bud. A striking coat of crystals is immediate obvious even at a distance. "Is that shit white?" Quote, a guest in my home. Though dank, and pungent even when underwraps, and especially when ground, this bud has some surprisingly pleasant fruit and floral notes. Jasmine, and apricot tr...
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for chadpdx
Member since 2015
This was a very classic tasty strain. Live the flowery aftertaste and euphoric stone. Will grab another gram or two if I see it again.
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for grayghost
Member since 2012
Big nugs that are frosty. Smooth smoke so very little coughing which is a great thing after almost coughing my lungs up with a very heavy Kush I had. This helped my headache almost immediately and I was much better after a small bowl. I love PTrainwreck but this one is right up there.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for shiloc
Member since 2015
good shit lol very relaxing. makes you forget what you were thinking. gives you the munchies.. I'm craving some bacon.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Big Bud
Trainwreck
Big Wreck

