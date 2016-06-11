Big Wreck is the ndica-dominant cross of Big Bud and Trainwreck. This chunky combination offers functional relaxation with an uplifted mental buzz that some might describe as creative. This strain becomes very sedative with continuous use and may also stimulate your appetite.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
58
trophyhunting.2013
UrsaMajor
chadpdx
grayghost
shiloc
Find Big Wreck nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Big Wreck nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Big Wreck
Hang tight. We're looking for Big Wreck nearby.