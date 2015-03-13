ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 34 reviews

Black '84

aka UW Black '84

Black '84

Black ’84, also known as UW Black ’84, is one of a few elusive strains that managed to escape from the medical cannabis garden at the University of Washington in the early and mid-1980s. Believed to descend from Afghani genetics, Black ‘84’s unknown indica lineage expresses itself as a stout, dark, and bushy plant. The aroma is a complex mix of sweet tropical flavors that blend with a smooth nutty finish. Its powerful, relaxing effects on the body make Black ’84 a great nighttime strain when combatting anxiety, pain, and insomnia.

Effects

24 people reported 191 effects
Relaxed 79%
Sleepy 70%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 29%
Insomnia 45%
Pain 37%
Stress 37%
Lack of appetite 25%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 37%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 4%

