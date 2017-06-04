- Herbal
- Peppery
- Minty
Black Betty is a long-lasting sativa-dominant hybrid that stems from East Coast Sour Diesel and AK-47 genetics. With a rich but subtle aroma, Black Betty launches you into soaring euphoria that may be considered too lofty for the novice consumer. Though certainly good for a lazy day, Black Betty is known to induce a forgetfulness so fierce that concentration and productivity can seem impossible for some. As a way of enhancing Black Betty’s flavor, others have bred in Cherry AK-47 for its sweet cherry flavor profile. Black Betty offers growers notable yields following her 64-day flowering cycle, with dense buds that are easy to manicure.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
83
Find Black Betty nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Black Betty nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Black Betty
Hang tight. We're looking for Black Betty nearby.