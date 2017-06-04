ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Black Betty
Hybrid

4.5 83 reviews

Black Betty

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Minty

Black Betty
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Minty

Black Betty is a long-lasting sativa-dominant hybrid that stems from East Coast Sour Diesel and AK-47 genetics. With a rich but subtle aroma, Black Betty launches you into soaring euphoria that may be considered too lofty for the novice consumer. Though certainly good for a lazy day, Black Betty is known to induce a forgetfulness so fierce that concentration and productivity can seem impossible for some. As a way of enhancing Black Betty’s flavor, others have bred in Cherry AK-47 for its sweet cherry flavor profile. Black Betty offers growers notable yields following her 64-day flowering cycle, with dense buds that are easy to manicure.

Effects

53 people reported 403 effects
Euphoric 75%
Uplifted 67%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 54%
Creative 43%
Stress 30%
Depression 28%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 16%
Bipolar disorder 13%
Dry eyes 16%
Dry mouth 16%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 7%

Reviews

83

Lineage

First strain parent
East Coast Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Black Betty

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

