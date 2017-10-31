ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Black Diamond
Indica

4.4 359 reviews

Black Diamond

aka Black Diamond OG, Black Diamond Kush

Cannabinoids

Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a Northern California strain ideal for patients who need strong medication but still want to be active and sociable. A cross between Blackberry and Diamond OG, its flowers have a glittery trichome covering and purple coloring that make it a beautiful gem to look at. The strain’s aroma is musky and earthy, almost like a deep red wine. Black Diamond is known to cause fits of giggles and is a great strain for hanging out with friends or catching up on TV shows at home. This strain tends to make consumers extremely hungry, making it a good choice for those looking to increase their appetite (just make sure you have some snacks on hand).

Effects

233 people reported 1975 effects
Relaxed 76%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 49%
Hungry 42%
Sleepy 38%
Stress 38%
Pain 30%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

359

Blackberry
Diamond OG
Black Diamond

