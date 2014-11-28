ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3.9 73 reviews

Black Ice

Black Ice

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

Effects

49 people reported 356 effects
Relaxed 79%
Sleepy 65%
Happy 42%
Hungry 26%
Tingly 26%
Stress 34%
Insomnia 32%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

73

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Black Ice

Most popular in