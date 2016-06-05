ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4 24 reviews

Black Velvet

Black Velvet

This 50/50 hybrid strain is a cross of The Black and Burmese Kush that yields a potent flower with both cerebral and physical effects. The flower gets its density and purple-black hue from its Black indica parent but takes on a fruity, citrus aroma thanks to the Burmese sativa. With its high THC levels, Black Velvet is optimal for intermediate to experienced patients and is favored for its well-balanced effects.

Effects

Happy 47%
Relaxed 47%
Hungry 42%
Sleepy 42%
Euphoric 31%
Stress 47%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 26%
Nausea 26%
Dry eyes 42%
Dry mouth 31%

Reviews

Avatar for offinatzilus
Member since 2012
Not to be smoked if you have things to do. Great for night time smoking, but you'll be horribly ineffective and inefficient if you smoke this during the day time.
Sleepy
Avatar for R3N33
Member since 2012
This is some good shit. Ian was telling me about it, I looked it up on here and knew I needed this! I was right! It's awesome. I love how focused and creative it makes me. It's legit and I love it <3
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Cyb3rkn1gh7
Member since 2012
Evidently I am sensitive to cannabinoids as I experience highs on and off for 3 days after use of any strain. I grind then vaporize. This strain made me tired and seems best for insomnia.
HappySleepy
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
This bud will take from anorexia to starring on My 600 Pound Life. I suggest smoking just before a HUGE meal. You'll want the food, ALL the food. Do not smoke if you're trying to lose weight.
HungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Watermallyn
Member since 2015
This strain knocked me the fuck out in 2 hours. Black velvet is nothing to underestimate especially if it comes out of a dispensary. It is a very powerful strain
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Burmese Kush
The Black
Black Velvet

