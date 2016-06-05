This 50/50 hybrid strain is a cross of The Black and Burmese Kush that yields a potent flower with both cerebral and physical effects. The flower gets its density and purple-black hue from its Black indica parent but takes on a fruity, citrus aroma thanks to the Burmese sativa. With its high THC levels, Black Velvet is optimal for intermediate to experienced patients and is favored for its well-balanced effects.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
24
offinatzilus
R3N33
Cyb3rkn1gh7
hoobear
Watermallyn
Find Black Velvet nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Black Velvet nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Black Velvet
Hang tight. We're looking for Black Velvet nearby.