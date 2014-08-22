ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Black
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of The Black

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.4 78 reviews

The Black

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 78 reviews

The Black

The Black is a strong 90% indica bred by BC Bud Depot. This strain dates back to the late 1980's, originating in California and on Vancouver Island in Canada. As characteristic of many indicas, this strain is optimally used for pain relief and as a sleeping aid. The Black was named after its unique growering characteristics: frosty leaves turn from a dark purple to black during flowering, reaching maturity between 8 to 10 weeks.

Effects

Show all

55 people reported 422 effects
Relaxed 87%
Sleepy 70%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 36%
Hungry 21%
Insomnia 47%
Pain 45%
Stress 34%
Inflammation 23%
Anxiety 23%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 3%
Dizzy 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

78

write a review

Find The Black nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry The Black nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
The Black
First strain child
Black Velvet
child
Second strain child
Black Out
child

Products with The Black

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for The Black nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Atmosphere, The Black, Blue Dot, OG #18, and Watermelon
New Strains Alert: Atmosphere, The Black, Blue Dot, OG #18, and Watermelon

Most popular in