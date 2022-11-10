Blackberry Cheesecake
Blackberry Cheesecake effects are mostly calming.
Blackberry Cheesecake potency is higher THC than average.
Blackberry Cheesecake is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Soda and Cheese. Bred by TGA Genetics, Blackberry Cheesecake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blackberry Cheesecake effects make them feel relaxed, tingly, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blackberry Cheesecake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Blackberry Cheesecake features an aroma and flavor profile of cheese, vanilla, and berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blackberry Cheesecake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blackberry Cheesecake sensations
Blackberry Cheesecake helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
