Indica

4.9 40 reviews

Blackberry Cream

aka Blackberry Creme

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Blackberry Cream
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Blackberry Cream from Exotic Genetix combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.

Effects

33 people reported 227 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 36%
Hungry 27%
Anxiety 39%
Stress 36%
Pain 27%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 21%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 15%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

40

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Strain
Blackberry Cream

Products with Blackberry Cream

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Purple Panty Dropper, Sour Banana Sherbet, Panama Punch, and More
