ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blackberry OG CBD
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Blackberry OG CBD
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Blackberry OG CBD

Blackberry OG CBD

Emerald Triangle Seeds bred Blackberry OG CBD by taking the best Black Domina they could find and crossing it with Very Berry, their own Lost Coast OG, and a CBD Sativa. It puts out a sweet-smelling aroma that ranges from fruit and berries to sweet candy. Alongside its fruity terpene profile, dense lime green buds offer a well-rounded and enticing high. 

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Blackberry OG CBD nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blackberry OG CBD nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Lost Coast OG
parent
Second strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Strain
Blackberry OG CBD

Products with Blackberry OG CBD

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blackberry OG CBD nearby.

Most popular in