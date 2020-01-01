Emerald Triangle Seeds bred Blackberry OG CBD by taking the best Black Domina they could find and crossing it with Very Berry, their own Lost Coast OG, and a CBD Sativa. It puts out a sweet-smelling aroma that ranges from fruit and berries to sweet candy. Alongside its fruity terpene profile, dense lime green buds offer a well-rounded and enticing high.
