Blank Check
Blank Check is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Fire OG and Animal Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blank Check has a pleasant and well-balanced flavor of kush and sweet lime. This strain is perfect for a relaxing evening, with a strong body buzz that will calm your nerves and make you feel creative and happy. Blank Check is 24% THC, making this strain a potent choice for cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blank Check effects include feeling euphoric, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blank Check when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Meraki Gardens, Blank Check features flavors like lime, kush, and cookie. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Blank Check typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Blank Check has a fast flowering time of 8-9 weeks, and produces medium-sized buds that are dense and frosty with some orange hairs mixed in. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blank Check, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
