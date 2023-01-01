Blood Honey
Blood Honey is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Red Runtz. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Blood Honey is known to have a THC content of around 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Blood Honey features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blood Honey typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blood Honey's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blood Honey, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blood HoneyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blood Honey products near you
Similar to Blood Honey near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—