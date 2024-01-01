Bloopiez
aka Bloozies
Bloopiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Bloopiez is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dreamsesh, the average price of Bloopiez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bloopiez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bloopiez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
