stock photo similar to Blue Nerds
Blue Nerds
write a review
Blue Nerds is a weed strain from SoHum Royal that combines Forbidden Fruit x Watermelon Z. It's not to be confused with Nerds, which has an aka of the same name. Blue Nerds from SoHum Royal placed 20th in all the mixed-light weed in California in The Emerald Cup 2023.
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue NerdsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Nerds products near you
Similar to Blue Nerds near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—